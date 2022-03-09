UN-POLAC Ambassadors at UNILAG International School

The United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre, has called on warring nations of Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and embrace peace.

Fielding questions from newsmen as the foundation gifted over 3000 exercise books to students of the University of Lagos ,UNILAG International School, Regional Advisor of the foundation in South West region, Dr. Josiah Chukwuma said: ” We advice the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and continue to pursue peace by all means. It may take some time, but with God, all things are possible. Those at the top of the issue should drop their weapon and strive for peace.

“Our duty is to build peace among nations, children and generations yet unborn. Our dream is to establish peace and make Nigeria and the rest of the world a peaceful place as planned by the United Nations.

Asked why the foundation chose the UNILAG International School, he said: “We are convinced that the teachers and students are doing a good work. We are also planning to go to another school in Ikoyi and in Iba axis in Lagos very soon. Our dream is to make sure that students whose parents cannot afford school materials for learning can be assisted in our own little ways.

On her part, UN- POLAC Director of Programmes, Patricia Agu said: “What initiated the gesture is centred on the aim and objective of UN to promote peace through workshops, investing in education, and environment. As long as it would bring about peace, we embark on it.

“People should look at investing in children because if Nigeria is going to be great tomorrow, we have to start investing in children. We want to encourage individuals, Non government Organisations, NGOs, to key into this gesture as everything cannot be left in the hands of the government”.

Vanguard News Nigeria