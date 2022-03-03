.

Russia and the United States maintain communication channels in spite of the current state of bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Russia’s RBC.

“We undoubtedly support channels of communication with the United States and with other Western states.

“We will continue to do this. We hope that, nevertheless, the understanding of the inevitability of overcoming the current crisis, if not chaos, in international relations will come to the main Western capitals.

“They will take a more responsible approach to what is happening around them,’’ Ryabkov said.

The diplomat also expressed hope that the dialogue on strategic stability with the U.S. would not be disrupted, in spite of the latter’s decision to suspend consultations on the issue.

