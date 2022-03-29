By Lawani Mikairu

Royal Air Maroc weekend celebrated its second anniversary as a member of Oneworld alliance in Lagos. The airline had a week earlier celebrated the same anniversary in Abidjan, Cote D’ voire.

The airline joined the One World alliance in 2020.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Air Maroc, Abdelhamid Addou , who was represented at the event by the Chief Finance Officer of Royal Air Maroc, Mr Karim Benchekroun, said with Air Maroc ticket, a passenger automatically has

oneworld ticket which will enable him or her “travel around the world, all in a single itinerary”.

He also said the airline’s membership of Oneworld has enhanced its position to serve as a gateway to Africa. ” It will connect more market to Africa and more destinations to Africa passengers”

For Royal Air Maroc, joining oneworld is seen as most important strategic decision in 10 years.

” Our route network has expanded from 96 destinations to over 1000. Alongside the route network increase, Royal Air Maroc’s customers are now enjoying a strong frequent flyer programme”.

On Nigeria market, the CEO said the airline recognises the strategic importance of Nigeria with its huge population of more than 200 million people. It has therefore planned to make it presence more felt . The airline will reopen the Abuja route it earlier suspended three months ago.

” We currently operate daily flight to Nigeria commercial capital, Lagos. We will add the Abuja route we suspended three months ago. We know the huge market that is available in Nigeria. With our membership of Oneworld , we are going to increase our presence in Nigeria,” he said.

The Royal Air Maroc Boss further said efforts are on to make the process of getting tourist visa to Morocco very easy. He said the airline is in talks with the Morocco Consulate in Nigeria. ” Getting visa easily will enable tourists explore the huge tourism sites that are many in Morocco,” he added.

Also speaking at the celebration event in Lagos, Robert Gurney, Oneworld Chief Executive Officer, CEO, said that adding Casablanca as a city to OneWorld’s network was a significant pull for Royal Air Maroc’s membership.

Whilst Casablanca is a major business hub, Morocco as a whole is the most popular tourist destination in Africa.

According to Gurney, ” an alliance is a catalyst to global tourism. Via OneWorld, you can buy a round-the-world ticket, using only their member airlines.This means you’ll know you’ll have an excellent experience wherever you’re flying.”

“Our Round the World products gives you an easy access to as many as 1,000 destinations in more than 170 countries and territories. You can plan your trip continent to continent called oneworld Explorer or choose your own adventure and plan by distance using Global Explorer.”

The Oneworld CEO said Air Maroc is the Fourteenth world-class airlines in the alliance to have come together to provide the highest level of service and smoothest connections to as many as 1,000 destinations.

“From check-in to security and boarding, oneworld member airlines work together to make your flying experience as pleasant as possible”.

Royal Air Maroc, which is commonly known as ‘RAM’, is the largest airline in Morocco. The airline was founded in July 1953, as a result of a merger of Air Maroc and Air Atlas. The airline is headquartered at Casablanca-Anfa Airport, near the Moroccan city of Casablanca, but its primary hub airport is Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport.

Royal Air Maroc operates both medium-haul and long-haul flights and flies to over 100 destinations worldwide, including countries in Europe, Africa, the Americas and the Middle East.