The change maker president of Rotary club of Victoria Island, Rotarian Joyce Ukpong along with other Rotary leaders visited Community Primary School, Okegun Odofin, Ibeju Lekki and addressed the pupils and teachers.

Past President Labo Johnson of Rotary club of Victoria Island taught the children Rotary’s four way test. Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned? The pupils that answered questions about the four way test were rewarded with gifts.

The president presented school bags, beverages, snacks, drinks and school writing materials to the all pupils of the school. The club also donated books to the school library. The school has over 150 pupils.

The Rotary club of Victoria Island previously built modern toilets and donated a water project to the school in 2018 to ensure they have clean water. They also donated a generating set to ensure there’s constant power and water supply.

The club’s public image chair, Rotarian Emmanuel Smart noted that Rotary’s mission is service above self and it’s important that everyone continues to support those in need.

The school management thanked Rotary for their continuous selfless support.