Middle is Ifeoma Anieze-Corona,Club President of Rotary Club, Lekki Phase One with other members of the club during the Walk

By Elizabeth Osayande

In commemoration of the Rotary Service Day, District 9110 took the streets of Lekki Lagos state to sensitize Lagosians on the need for self alertness of their health especially with the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Changemaker President of Rotary Club Lekki Phase 1, District 9110, Ifeoma Anieze Corona explained that the reason for the commemoration of the service day was to create awareness about healthy habits.

“This is a Rotary day of service which involves us calling people that are Rotarians, families and friends to participate in this project that we have today. We also had to create awareness of the importance of keeping the environment clean. It is very important that people go on walks even if it is for 30 minutes.

“The awareness began with a few kilometres walk on Admiralty Road, Lekki after which there was a health talk on cardiovascular health.” Rotary Change President noted.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr.Akunkunmi Michael noted that high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases have become prevalent due to the high level of stress in Lagos State.

“Findings have shown that in Lagos, out of those above 30 years, one out of two has high blood pressure which makes it 50 to 60% in Lagos. But in Ekiti, the prevalence of blood pressure is just about 20 to 30%.The stress in Lagos and the stress in Ekiti cannot be compared. People leave their houses 4 a.m or 5 a.m in Lagos to go to work while in Ekiti state, you can leave for the office by 7a.m but still be able to get to work. So what that means is that more people will die of cardiovascular diseases in Lagos than in Ekiti. There is nothing we can do about it, all we can do is to maximize our stay in Lagos.” Dr. Michael explained.

According the him, prevention is better than cure. He stressed the need for a daily exercise routine, health walks, a healthy diet and regular check-ups. He also advised the attendees against smoking as it damages the internal organs in the body and also reduce alcohol intake.

Past Assistant Governor, Kayode Aderinokun, described the Rotary Club as a collection of people mostly professionals and businessmen who have committed themselves to doing good in the world.

” We decided to do a health walk and a health talk. And on our Rotary walk, we included sanitation. So you could see us picking up all the debris on the road so that we can keep our environment cleaner and that is a bigger part of health management.” He said.

Past District Governor, Dr.Tunji Funso called on well meaning Nigerians to participate in the activities of the Rotary Club added that “One of the ways to take care of the heart is by doing good. Doing good to others makes you feel good and when you feel good, you are able to live longer and healthier.”