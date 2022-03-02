By Adesina Wahab

A lecturer at the Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Yunus Adeleke Dauda, has called for the setting up of Science and Innovation Centres in all universities in Nigeria if the county would not be left behind in the giant strides being made in the areas of Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and others currently dictating global trends.

He also said developments being made in science and technology could be harnessed for positive uses by mankind.

He stated this while delivering the 83rd edition of the LASU Inaugural Lecture Series titled, “Managing technological challenges: Workers’, employers’ and governments’ perspectives.”

“Machines, equipment, laboratories, tools and all types of technologies do not and can never have feelings or value of their own. They are made and used by human beings to provide for their needs. Therefore the appeal to acquire and use technology should be directed at workers, employers and governments to use technology to satisfy human needs and survival and to protect the environment,” he said.

Dauda frowned at the situation whereby large portions of many nations’ wealth are squandered on things that are used to kill one another and do other things that endanger the environment.

While agreeing that a great advancement has been made in the areas of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence which has seen machines performing wonders in workplaces, he opined that machines are still subjected to human directives and control.

For Nigeria not to lag behind, Dauda, a professor of Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management, called for the review of curricula of courses in institutions and integrate them with technical and skills acquisition for students.

He also canvassed knowledge transfer courses for the promotion of youths’ creativity, entrepreneurship and employment prospects.

Dauda charged the government to provide up-to-date science and technology equipment

