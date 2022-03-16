.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC said the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna highways remains a challenging road crash spot for the command as motorists engage in reckless driving on the road which is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato stated this while speaking with newsmen in Kano.

Mato decried that motorists plying the road took advantage of the road rehabilitation which has some part already completed to engage in dangerous overtaking, overspeeding and in most cases resulted in head-on-collision.

The Sector Commander said it has deployed its personnel and equipment to the axis to ensure the safety of lives and properties on the road.

According to him, “Currently, the only challenging road that we are having and battling with is the Kano-Zaria-Kaduna highway. And we are on top of the situation.

“The road used to be bad before and people complain that because it is bad that was why there are lots of crashes on the road. Now, the road is good but we still record crashes. It is because people when they are on the good roads, most commercial drivers, always have that urge to hurried to drop the passengers for another turn. They engage in excessive overspeeding and dangerous overtake.

“We have put measures in place to arrest the situation. We have special patrols of three teams from Tudun Wada, Chiromawa and Kano units to assist in the axis to arrest the situation. We have increased our quick response time to about five minutes. We have two ambulances stationed there. We have a clinic where victims are treated before being transferred to the hospital among others.

“We have also embarked on massive campaigns as we extended our sensitization to worshippers in the mosques and churches to talk to the drivers when they are overspeeding. We go to the motor park to talk to the passengers and drivers. The passengers should caution the driver when they are driving recklessly. And the drivers should always obey the traffic rules and regulations,” Mato said.

The Sector Commander further said that the command has succeeded in recording zero road crashes along Kano-Bauchi, Kano-Azare roads among others.

“The command was able to mitigate the issues of crashes on effectively and efficiently along Kano – Bauchi roads, Kano – Jigawa roads which used to be black spot area of road traffic crashes. We were also able to mitigate a lot of crashes in between Kano – Hadeja road at the other axis. The road crashes have reduced virtually to zero fatality. We are also on top of the game along Kano – Katsina and Kano – Gwarzo roads.”

He enjoined all motorists to install speed limit devices in the vehicles to avert over speeding noting that “If all will install the device it will reduce 52 per cent road crashes in the country which is as a result of over speeding.”

Mato maintained that the command has over the years embarked on the evacuation of break down of heavy-duty trucks or vehicles from roads across the state to ensure hitch-free traffic flow in the state.

“Kano State as an industrial city, there is a lot of heavy-duty truck. You have issues with broken-down trucks. So we use the heavy-duty truck to tow them to our office to ensure no obstruction that could lead to a ghastly accident. That is why in Kano, we never witness a crash which involves a tanker or heavy-duty truck in the state,” the Sector Commander, Mato however stated.