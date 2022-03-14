By Egufe Yafugborhi

SENATOR Magnus Abe, still consulting towards contesting 2023 Rivers state governorship, has said it would be sheer pretense for him or anyone else aspiring to say he has all the answers to all challenges facing the state.

At the interactive session with Rivers youths and young entrepreneurs in Port Harcourt yesterday, the former Senator representing Rivers South East Senatorial District further asserted that he would also be pretending to say hasn’t been part of the issues or mistakes that may have set back the state in the past.

He said, “It’s pretense to say I have all the answers to whatever challenges our state is facing. Or to pretend that somehow I am not part of whatever may have been the mistakes or issues of our states in the past.

“I am part of whatever success we have had in Rivers state because I have been in Rivers politics at least from 1998 or so. I am also part of whatever failures we may have had.

“But in course of whatever success or failure we have put together, we have also acquired experience. We have better ideas. We know the things that will not work and can’t work.

“We know the thing that would work and can be made better. So the temptation to throw away every old politician and want to start afresh is not the way to go. Somebody starting afresh would have to know what people already knows should not be known.

“So, going forward, we must do things differently from the way we have done them before. If we continue to do things the way we have always done them, don’t be surprise that we will get exact same results that our actions have always produced.”

Among other cautions, Abe admonished Rivers youths to stop relying on the godfather syndrome which he noted has not brought about the society of “our dreams”.

The youths, he urged, should rather believe in themselves and support merit and competence in enthronement of an enduring leadership which would be commitment to building a society that gives the rich and poor equal opportunities.