…as cabinet awards Ile Ire road, upgrade of AbdulAzeez Attah Road in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has expressed the determination of his administration to link up every rural areas in the state to the urban city in order to boost economic activities of the residents and ease their means of doing businesses, adding that when you have the right infrastructure, it is easy to attract investment.

The governor spoke in Ilorin shortly before the cabinet meeting where the reconstructions of some key roads in the state, that would further improve on the economic lives of the people of the state were approved.

The cabinet after the state Executive Council meeting awarded the construction of the Ile-Ire District Road in Ifelodun local government area of the state, with Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq saying the step underlines his administration’s commitment to bring all the agrarian belts closer to the market to fast track socioeconomic development.

The road, which begins at Owode Ofaro, links the largely contiguous district in Ifelodun to Isin local government area of the state.

The council also awarded the upgrade of the Old Yidi Road and AbdulAzeez Attah Road, which are both in terrible shape. The asphaltic surface of these 2 roads will be upgraded to engineering standard with adequate drainage and pedestrian walkways.

Presenting the memorandum to the council , Commissioner for Works Hon. Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu said the proposed construction of the roads is in line with the desire of the administration to improve infrastructural facilities and the socioeconomic well-being of the people of the state.

The council consequently awarded the construction of surface dressing of the Ile Ire District Road to Messrs Skystream Global Concept Ltd at N851,843,913.22 at duration period of four months , while the upgrade of the AbdulAzeez Attah road was awarded to Ronchess Global Resources at the sum of N580,438,832.87 with a completion period of four months.

Council also approved the award of the Old Yidi Road upgrade to City International Dimensions at the contract sum of N263,707,171.56 with a completion period of three months.

Speaking shortly before the council approval, the Governor recalled his recent visit to Ile Ire District where he again restated a need to invest in infrastructural development to link up the agrarian communities to the urban centres.

He added: “It is quite unfortunate that many of our people living in the hinterlands have for years been cut off from the rest of the state.

“There has to be a new focus to develop our state. Like we are doing in Kwara North, such as Ilesha Gwanara Road, Kishi-Kaiama Road, it is also important we focus on areas such as the Ile Ire District.

“We are also doing the Osi Obbo Road as well. We have to concentrate on building infrastructure that improves our lives, especially farm-to-market access and deepen investment access.

“When you have the right infrastructure, it is easy to attract investment. It is a no brainier that you see people build their houses and business along major arteries. That is why we concentrate on building roads.”

He, however, lamented the drop in government revenues especially the Federal allocation, saying this poses danger to funding of projects.

The Governor said the state recorded over N1bn shortfall in federal allocation for February, compared to what was received in January, adding that government will however prioritise payment of workers.