Richway Microfinance Bank, a leading microfinance bank in Nigeria, has introduced its digital loan product named: Richway Quick Credit, an online loan product designed to address the urgent needs of customers who are salary earners.

The new product allows public servants whose salaries are processed by Remita to apply for loans of up to N2.5 million and pay back over a 6-month period at a very competitive interest rate without need for collateral and unnecessary documentation.

Commenting on the product, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Richway Microfinance Bank, Mr. Adenrele Oni, said the product is committed to empowering its customers to fund their urgent financial needs through trusted, simple and smart solutions, within 10 mins.

“At Richway MFB, we are committed to help individuals achieve their personal financial goals through financial intermediation and that is why our offerings are designed to conveniently meet the financial needs of our customers.

Mr Adenrele Oni further posited that Richway Quick Credit is one of its novel products tailored to the needs of its customers.

“The product is straightforward and more affordable than many other loan products in the market. As long as your salaries are being paid through Remita, just log unto our website: www.richwaymfb.com and complete the online form. Richway Quick Credit does not require any collateral, nor ask for any cumbersome documentation”

The Head of Richway Digital Loan Product: Ms Tosin Temiye stated during the product launch: “All our customers require to apply for Richway Quick Credit is to visit our website: www.richwaymfb.com, click on the popup box, complete the application form and receive their fund within 10 mins, if eligible.”

Richway has continued to blaze the trail by delivering unique and customer-focused services through investment and loan products accessible via physical and digital channels.