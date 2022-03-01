REVENUE: Cost of collection rises faster at 42%

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Cost of revenue collection by key revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government is rising faster than actual revenue collected.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), received a cumulative sum of N326.22 billion as cost of revenue collection in 2021.

This represents a 42.4 per cent rise in cost of revenue collection by the agencies when compared with N228.83 billion in 2020.

But actual revenue collected by the agencies in 2021 rose by 27.9 per cent to N10.94 trillion from N8.55 trillion in 2020.

Vanguard Public Finance findings from data in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement report for 2021 showed that FIRS’ collection cost was the highest at N142.8 billion, up by 27.5 per cent from N111.97 billion in 2020.

NCS recorded N99.91 billion in 2021, representing a 41.3 per cent increase when compared with N70.67 billion received in 2020.

DPR recorded N83.51 billion in 2021, rising by 80.7 percent from N46.19 billion in 2020.

Early this year, the Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Chairman of FIRS, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, said FIRS collected N6.4 trillion as revenue in 2021.This represents a 29 per cent increase when compared to N4.95 trillion generated in 2020.

Last year, the Deputy National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Timi Bomadin, at a stakeholders and media engagement in Lagos said NCS generated N2.3 trillion revenue in 2021, exceeding the N1.67 trillion revenue target for 2021. The 2021 figure rose by 43 per cent from N1.6 trillion generated in 2020.

In September 2021, the Director of DPR, Engr. Sarki Auwalu disclosed that the department has generated 70 percent of its N3.2 trillion (N2.24trn) revenue target for 2021. The revenue generated in 2021 was higher by 12 per cent when compared to N2 trillion generated as at end of 2020.

He noted that the situation was obvious with expectations for the department to exceed its 2021 revenue target. “We are targeting N5 trillion for the government, but as it is now, the N3.2 trillion as of 30 August, we had generated 70 per cent.”

According to the NBS, Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement to the federal government, 36 states and 774 local governments rose year-on-year (YoY) by 4.4 per cent to N7.46 trillion in 2021 from N7.14 trillion in 2020.

