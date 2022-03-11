By Emem Idio

Residents of Nembe in Bayelsa State have reported fresh oil leak, months after the November 5,2021 spill at Oil Mining Lease, OML 29.

OML 29, which encompasses the 97km Nembe Creek Trunk Line connecting oilfields to the Bonny Export Terminal, is operated by Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company, an indigenous firm.

Aiteo acquired OML 29 for $2.4 billion following divestment by Shell Petroleum Development Company in 2015.

It was learned that the alleged leak, which originated from a ruptured pipeline from Nembe Flow Station 4 near Ogbolomabiri, has been discharging crude into the Nembe creeks.

James Karibo, a fisherman, who operates in the area, bemoaned the incident, which occurred barely three months after an earlier leak from the facility and which lasted for 32 days before it was plugged.

Chief Ebinabo Waribo of Malabo in Opu-Nembe, who also confirmed the incident, expressing regrets that the company had yet to respond to the leak.

Mr Ndianabasi Matthew, spokesperson for Aiteo Group, was yet to respond to request for comments.