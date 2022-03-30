By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, mandated its Committee on Public Petitions to investigate allegation of corporate injustice and economic under-development committed by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria against an indigenous company.

The indigenous Company, Compact Manifold & Energy Services Limited had through a petition, presented to the House by Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, Member representing Degema/Bonny Constituency, accused Shell of attempting to use a third party to defraud it for payment of services rendered.

The Petition, signed by Tony Jibunoh, Project Director, Compact Manifold & Energy Services Limited and made available to Vanguard in a statement by Dagogo’s media aide, Ibrahim Lawal stated that the Shell’s action was inconsistent with the spirit of section 2 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, 2010 which seeks to protect the interest of Nigerian Companies in award of contract, execution and payments.

“Shell is insisting to make payment through a third party company, Michharry & Company Nigeria Limited, which is neither a party nor a witness to the contract directly entered into between our company and Shell as a clear manifestation of vested interest to defraud our company by sharing with Shell whatever percentage is given to the third party serving as its front.

“Compact Manifold & Energy Services Limited was engaged in laying pipeline offshore 6″x6KM Forcados Yakiri Non-Associated Gas Pipeline Project and 2 nos 6″ x500m bulkline de-commissioning and installation project (Forc 37) in August 2019 at $15million. Compact Manifold & Energy Services Limited executed the project and applied for payment since August, 2020 without any favourable response from Shell Petroleum Development Company despite a deceitful approval granted and countless assurances that turned out to be a calculated plan to under-develop our company whose personnel are Nigerians that will be thrown out of job for no justifiable cause, ” a part of the petition reads.

The company said its Save-Our-Soul message to the House of Representatives was necessitated by its inability to operate optimally as its running capital has depleted and has brought about a colossal economic loss. It said it is contemplating ‘the worst option of retrenching a large number of its personnel who could not be maintained.

“The deliberate refusal to discharge this liability and the corresponding anticipated danger of retrenching Nigerian employees who must be told the circumstances leading to their disengagement is grievous to disrupt the sustainable peace within the oil and gas communities where Shell and several other companies operate, ” the petition further read.

The petitioner urged the Speaker and by extension the House to bring “the corporate injustice perpetrated by Shell against our company to an end”.