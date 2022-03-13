Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

House of Representatives over the weekend grilled the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola over a bill seeking to bring all major paramilitary agencies in the country under one governing board.

The House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa and some chairmen of relevant committees of the House sought the explanations from the Minister.

Doguwa who chaired the committee said meeting was necessary to keep the House abreast about the bill.

“It was necessary for them to seek the explanation on some provisions of the proposed amendment in particular why the Ministry wants all these large entities put under one board.

“And another provision in the bill is seeking the appointment of four commissioners for the board which in our view could be a financial burden on governments purse”, Doguwa said.

Accompanied by some management staff of the ministry, the minister earlier told the lawmakers that the amendment of the Nigeria immigration and prisons board act was to enable inclusion of civil defence and the federal fire service.

“It was to align the functions and structure of the organisations”.

“This meeting is in respect of an executive bill seeking amendment to the Nigeria Immigration and Prisons Governing Board, to bring the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp and the Federal Fire Service under the purview of the Board to conform with related laws and practices,” he said.

The Bill also covered matters of recruitment, promotion, remunerations, discipline and regurgitations respectively.

Vanguard News Nigeria