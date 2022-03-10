By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A Bill seeking for the establishment of national center for the production of snake vaccines passed second reading at the House of Representatives, Thursday.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to Provide for Establishment of the National Center for Research and Production of Snake Vaccines, Kaltungo; and for Related Matters (HB. 1836),” it was sponsored by Hon. Karu Simon Elisha.

Elisha while leading the debate on the general principle said that the production of vaccines will help to save victims of snake bites.

In his contribution, Hon. Nkem Abonta however picked holes in the establishment, saying it will increase the cost of governance.

He said, “I share the sentiments canvassed dearly by the sponsor but I have a worry. The cost of funding governance is daily increasing. It’s on records that the functions bring canvassed here is contained in that. He specifically asks for snakes bites in a particular area. He’s entitled to say let us cushion on reducing the effects of snake bites on the ground perhaps kaltungo is infested with snakes, we will be sending very dangerous precedence if we proceed.

“We are talking of reducing cost of governance. Paraventure this bill scales through and a body is set they will concentrate purely on snakes bites and nothing. The intendment, purpose is very correct but procedurally, I think the pharmaceutical board should dedicate a whole desk to snake bite, otherwise we will be duplicating duties.”

On his part, the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa however appealed to the House to pass the bill for second reading.

“I beg we should allow this bill passes second reading, issues raised by Abonta is something we can address at committee level. At end of the committee engagement I believe we put all those into consideration”, he said.

The bill when put to voice vote got the support of the majority of the members and therefore adopted.

