Honourable Dele Phillips a house or representative aspirant on the platform of the All Pro­gressives Congress (APC) has

congratulated members of the party across the country and beyond on

the successful national con­vention held last Saturday.

The aspirant who will be seeking the ticket of the party soon to represent his people of…in Ekiti state congratulated all the elected national and zonal working

commit­tees of the party that emerged at the convention.

According to a press release that emanated from his office, the politician applauded the leaders of the party for showing sportsmanship which relegated the earlier beleive that the convention would tear the party in to pieces. He also stated that he loved the way the whole process was conducted in a matured manner which further unified the party.

Hon..Dele Phillips who is also a real estate guru said he hopes that the love and patriotism that was witnessed over the weekend at the convention, will continue to be the reference for future process of election within the party fold.