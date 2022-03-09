.

•As U.S bans Russian oil

•World Bank approves $489m for Ukraine

•13 Ukrainian female air force personnel killed so far

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief and Levinus Nwabughiogu Abuja (with additional agency reports)

The House of Representatives has urged the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema and the relevant agencies of government to immediately take diplomatic action with Ukrainian authorities and extend humanitarian needs to Nigerians, including students trapped in other areas.

The resolution came on the heels of a motion titled “Urgent Call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs to take Diplomatic Action With Ukrainian Authorities to Extend Humanitarian Corridor for Exit of Nigerians in Sumy and Parts of War Zone” sponsored by Hon. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Chairman, Committee on Diaspora at Tuesday plenary.

Presenting the motion, Sadipe said, “Considering the current war situation in Ukraine, particularly in Sumy and other parts of the war zone, it was plausible that the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies intensify efforts on diplomatic action to ensure that humanitarian needs were extended to Nigerians, especially Students who were still stranded in Sumy to enable them to exit the country.

“There is limited availability of transportation in the affected areas to evacuate those trapped, including Nigerians.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) provides in Section 14(2)(b) that the welfare and security of Citizens shall be the primary purpose (responsibility) of government.

“While Nigerian citizens have been fleeing Ukraine for their safety, Nigerian students, particularly those who are studying medicine in the Sumy State University are, however, caged, not having the opportunities of exiting Sumy, as Sumy is located close to the Russian border and the bridges and train tracks have been blown by Russian forces”, she said.

Noting that Nigerians were still facing very horrible conditions with diminishing food supply, electricity outages, lack of water and other basic needs, the lawmaker expressed worry over the involving where a bus carrying some students was escorted back to Sumy, when they had already travelled 50km close to a neighbouring city.

She added that the hostels were now being guarded by Ukrainian soldiers who were preventing them from leaving Ukraine.

“The situation in Sumy is not only of concern to Nigerians but also to so many countries; and recently, the Indian Prime Minister brought the case to Russian President, Vladimir Putin, drawing his attention to the presence of foreign citizens in Sumy. The Russian military had been ordered to create a humanitarian corridor for the exit of foreigners in those areas.

“These innocent Nigerians in search of the golden fleece and greener pasture are subjected to and caught in a helpless situation, and if proactive diplomatic steps are not immediately taken to offer humanitarian support to these Nigerian students within the ceasefire which is just for 4 days to exit, their situation would become very precarious”, Sadipe said.

Contributing to the debate, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu called on both Russia and Ukraine to provide an exit corridor for trapped foreign nationals.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buba Yakub said the students were running out of food supplies.

“They are running out of food supplies, the problem is from Ukraine, they are worried that the corridor will be a leeway for Russia to attack them. But we can’t allow Nigerian students there who are over 300 to be used as shields. The United Nations should intervene”, he said.

The motion was supported by many when put to voice vote.

World Bank approves $489m for Ukraine

The World Bank Board of Executive Directors has approved a supplemental budget support package for Ukraine, called Financing of Recovery from Economic Emergency in Ukraine – or FREE Ukraine – for $489 million.

The package approved by the Board consists of a supplemental loan for $350 million and guarantees in the amount of $139 million and is also mobilizing grant financing of $134 million and parallel financing of $100 million, resulting in total mobilized support of $723 million.

According to the organization, “The fast-disbursing support will help the government provide critical services to Ukrainian people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable.”

It explained that the initial World Bank support was increased with guarantees from the Netherlands for 80 million euros ($89 million equivalent) and Sweden for $50 million.

The bank added that it has also set up a multi-donor trust fund (MDTF) to facilitate channelling grant resources from donors to Ukraine, with contributions from the UK, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Iceland in the amount of $134 million thus far.

The World Bank is calling for further grant contributions to the MDTF. In addition, Japan is linking $100 million in parallel financing to the support package.

The bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had, last week, declared their support for Ukraine, following the Russian invasion.

Managing Director of the IMF, Ms. Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank Group President, Mr. David Malpass while expressing sadness over the invasion of Ukraine promised to mobilize funds for the country.

They had said, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating human and economic toll brought by the war in Ukraine. People are being killed, injured, and forced to flee, and massive damage is caused to the country’s physical infrastructure.

“We stand with the Ukrainian people through these horrifying developments. The war is also creating significant spillovers to other countries. Commodity prices are being driven higher and risk further fueling inflation, which hits the poor the hardest. Disruptions in financial markets will continue to worsen should the conflict persist. The sanctions announced over the last few days will also have a significant economic impact. We are assessing the situation and discussing appropriate policy responses with our international partners.

Biden on the ban of Russian oil imports: Defending freedom is going to cost

US President Joe Biden said banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the United States will have a price in the country, but lawmakers are united in taking action.

“There will be cost as well here in the United States. I said I would level with the American people from the beginning, and when I first spoke to this, I said defending freedom is going to cost, it’s going to cost us as well in the United States.

Republicans and Democrats understand that alike. Republicans and Democrats alike are clear we must do this,” the President said from the White House.

He also said the US has provided more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. “Shipments of defensive weapons are arriving in Ukraine every day from the United States, and we in the United States are the ones coordinating the delivery of our allies and partners of similar weapons — from Germany to Finland to the Netherlands. We’re working that out. We’re also providing humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people,” he said.

US President Joe Biden acknowledged that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is already hurting American families, including rising gas prices. He admitted that his decision to ban Russian oil imports will cost at home.

“The decision today is not without cost here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military build-up at the Ukrainian border, just since then, the price of gas in America went up 75 cents. With this action is going to go up further,” he said Tuesday.

Biden added, “I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

He also addressed the American oil and gas companies, saying the war and its impacts are “no excuse to exercise excessive price increases” that exploit the American consumer, adding that he will not tolerate it.

“Russia’s aggression is costing us all. And it’s no time for profiteering or price gouging. I want to be clear about what we’ll not tolerate,” he said.

13 Ukrainian female air force personnel killed so far – Official

Official figures from Kyiv indicate that 13 female soldiers from the Ukrainian air force have been killed so far in the fight against Russian troops.

Nearly 7, 000 female members of the air force experienced International Women’s Day “not with flowers but with weapons in hand,” Lt.-Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk, said yesterday.

“Shoulder to shoulder with men, they are repelling Russian aggression, fighting for the future of their children and the future of our Ukraine,” he said.

More than 1,500 female air force service personnel had taken part directly in combat operations, Oleshchuk said, adding that 16 of them had been awarded medals.

There are no official Ukrainian figures on the total number of losses among the armed forces.

According to the political scientist, Leandra Bias of the Swiss peace foundation Swisspeace, the proportion of women in the Ukrainian army is just over 15 per cent.

The proportion of women in the Russian army has fallen in recent years to around four per cent.

Russian ‘underestimated’ Ukrainian resistance – US intelligence chief

US Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines has said Russia is facing setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

“We assess Moscow underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance and the degree of internal military challenges we are observing, which include an ill-constructed plan, morale issues and considerable logistical issues,” Haines told US lawmakers during a hearing.

She added that it remains unclear whether Russia will pursue a maximalist plan of capturing all of Ukraine, and if it does it will be “especially challenging” for Moscow to hold and control the country.

The Vatican tells Russia’s Lavrov Ukraine attacks must stop

The Vatican’s secretary of state has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Holy See wants attacks in Ukraine to stop and humanitarian corridors to be guaranteed so that civilians can flee to safety. A Vatican statement said Cardinal Pietro Parolin had also repeated the Vatican’s willingness “to do anything” to help bring about peace during talks between the pair by phone.

A Russian defence official says Ukraine only confirmed one evacuation route

A senior official in Russia’s defence ministry has alleged that Ukrainian authorities only confirmed one evacuation route for civilians out of 10 that were proposed by Moscow, according to a report by the country’s Interfax news agency.

Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia’s national defence control centre, told a news briefing that Kyiv had only signed off on the corridor from Sumy to Poltava and then to Ukraine’s border with Poland.

He claimed Moscow had also proposed another route out of Sumy to Russia and two different evacuation routes from the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol each, half of which also led to Russia. The other proposed corridors from Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol went via territories controlled by Ukrainian forces to Poland, Moldova and Romania, Mizintsev said.

Ukraine’s international legion swells after Zelenskyy’s appeal

About 20,000 people from more than 50 different countries have volunteered to serve in Ukraine’s new international legion fighting force, according to Kyiv, after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly urged foreigners to sign up to defend his country.

Jay, a Portuguese national, is among them. He has left his home in London to take up arms against Russia’s forces, saying he was motivated by a “lack of action” from Western powers in response to Moscow’s invasion.

“I personally don’t think sanctions are enough, I understand the fear of World War III, but this is the beginning of World War III,” Jay, who declined to give his surname, told Al Jazeera in the Polish village of Korczowa, on the country’s border with Ukraine. I don’t think I’m being brave, I’m just doing what I would like people to do if the United Kingdom was under attack and [Prime Minister] Boris Johnson was appealing for help.”

