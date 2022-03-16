*Hails Obiano

House of Representatives member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency has said Prof Charles Soludo, Ifeanyi Momah, will justify reasons for his election in Anambra State.

The lawmaker who stated this in a statement yesterday also said the outgoing governor, Willie Obiano, performed well.

His words:”The construction of the new Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport and world class international Conference Centre among other milestones have stamped Obiano’s name in the heart of Anambarians.

” Governor Obiano is a leader I have respect for and I wish him well in his further endeavors. He is leaving the state in the hands of a trusted person, Prof Charles Soludo.

“Anambra is about to witness another purposeful leadership in all sectors of considering Soludo’s background.

“As Prof takes charge today, we are certain he will justify the reasons for his victory in Anambra by the electorate, especially Ihiala LGA where he got the highest number of votes.”