Delta @ 30: Ereyitomi rejoices with Warri Federal Constituency, says development reflects progress, peace
Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at House of Representatives, chief Thomas Ereyitomi has condoled with the immediate family of renowned mathematician and first female Vice-Chancellor of a Nigerian university, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, and the entire Warri Kingdom over the passing of the scholar and administrator.

Alele-Williams passed on yesterday in Lagos at 89.

In a condolence message signed by Chief Thomas Ereyitomi on Saturday, noted that he received the news of her passing with shock, but thanked God that she lived a life of great impact.

He described the late Alele-Williams as a role model to many in the country and Diaspora.

“She was worked assiduously to stamp out cultism at the University of Benin where she was Vice-Chancellor.

“Prof. Alele-Williams was an illustrious daughter of Itsekiri extraction in Delta state and was recently honoured during the state’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

“She would be greatly missed by the entire Itsekiri Nation and the those whose lives she impacted and inspired”.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.