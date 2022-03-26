Ereyitomi

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at House of Representatives, chief Thomas Ereyitomi has condoled with the immediate family of renowned mathematician and first female Vice-Chancellor of a Nigerian university, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, and the entire Warri Kingdom over the passing of the scholar and administrator.

Alele-Williams passed on yesterday in Lagos at 89.

In a condolence message signed by Chief Thomas Ereyitomi on Saturday, noted that he received the news of her passing with shock, but thanked God that she lived a life of great impact.

He described the late Alele-Williams as a role model to many in the country and Diaspora.

“She was worked assiduously to stamp out cultism at the University of Benin where she was Vice-Chancellor.

“Prof. Alele-Williams was an illustrious daughter of Itsekiri extraction in Delta state and was recently honoured during the state’s 30th-anniversary celebration.

“She would be greatly missed by the entire Itsekiri Nation and the those whose lives she impacted and inspired”.