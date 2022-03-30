By Jimitota Onoyume

Chairman of Ethiope East local government area , Rt Hon Ofobrukueta Victor , has called on security agencies attached to Presco and the company to release the corpse of Master Cyril Obruche, allegedly shot dead on Monday during a protest by Ovre-Eku community against a gate erected by the company on the major road connecting communities in the area to Jesse and other parts, including Edo state.

It would be recalled that residents of Ovre-Eku and other communities in the area came out on a peaceful protest on Monday, calling on the company to pull down the gate.

While the protest was on , a bullet allegedly fired by a security personnel attached to the company killed Obruche.

Chief Felix Okotie, one of the leaders of Ovre-Eku community accused security men attached to the company of allegedly removing the corpse of the deceased, releasing photograph of the corpse being conveyed on a motor bike.

Meantime, Chairman of the local government, Ofobrukueta said his timely intervention on the day of the peaceful protest by the communities saved the situation from snowballing into an orgy of violence, adding that security operatives attached to the company.and the company had continued to ignore appeals to release the corpse of the late Obruche.

The Chairman who was visibly angry with the alleged action said they should not hesitate to release the corpse immediately..

Meanwhile, the member representing Ethiope Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Ben Igbakpa , in a motion of urgent public importance before the House on Tuesday enjoined the House to order thorough investigation into why the innocent Obruche would be shot dead by a trigger happy security personnel attached to the company, adding that the Chief of Army Staff should withdraw all soldiers attached to the company..

The lawmaker also said the Inspector General of Police should order the company to pull down the gate it erected on the road.

“Matter of urgent public importance on the need to investigate the gruesome murder of an 18 year old boy, Master Cyril E by an officer of the Nigerian army attached to Presco plc, at Over Eko, Ethiope East local government area, Delta state.”

“The House notes Notes that on 28th March, 2022, an Army Officer attached to Presco Plc shot

dead in broad day light, a-18 years old Cyril Obruche”

“Direct the Inspector General of Police to ensure that the Presco Plc immediately remove the Gate it erected across the farm access road

in the affected community to forestall further breakdown of law and

order. Direct the management of Presco Plc to compensate the deceased

family without delay.”