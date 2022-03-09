*Says National Assembly’s action a temporary setback

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Nigerian Youth Union,NYU, has pledged partnership with women in the country to ensure that all women friendly bills are accorded attention in the legislature.

This came on the heels of recent rejection of some women based bills by the National Assembly.

NYU president,Comrade Chinonso Obasi,who pledged his group’s support for women,said flayed the action of the National Assembly, noting that the development had brought Nigeria’s ranking in international arena backward.

Açcording to him,Nigeria women and youth would combine to change the narratives to enthrone a better governance system.

Obasi, who is also a former National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) disclosed that in the course of its planned interface with political parties towards the 2023 general election, NYU would challenge parties on the number of spaces they created for youths and women.

He said the failure of the bills is not only a temporary setback but also a call for collective action by youths and women.

NYU regretted that the 9th National Assembly had to vote against such progressive legislation around the time the world was celebrating the sterling contributions of the womenfolk to social progress and global harmony.

According to its National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, the fact that Nigeria which rejoiced at Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala’s emergence as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation should vote against the bill is most retrogressive and tended to detract from the huge mileage already covered by Nigeria in the international community.

“This is going to be the irreducible minimum demand to support any political party and to demonstrate our resolve to determine the direction of the 2023 general election. We should insist on twining for most elective and appointive offices, which would join women and youths.

“In Local Government councils, we want to see a situation whereby the position of chairman and deputy chairman would be peopled with men and women/youth. The demand for 35 percent of elected and appointive public officials would be pursued with every sense of responsibility and determination,” he stated.

Comrade Obasi maintained that NYU was not going back on its resolve after it’s first non-elective national convention that Presidential candidates that are below 60 years should be supported during the election.

The NYU President disclosed that NYU would embark on a tour of the 774 local government areas of the country to drum support for its programs and support massive voter enlightenment and mobilization for voter registration and the need to vote en masse at elections.

Referring to the rounded experience paraded by Governor Aminu Tambuwal as a teacher, lawyer, and former legislator, NYU said such a range of leaders represent the caliber of politicians that the youths and women would rally around to make the desired change.