By Jimitota Onoyume

Foremost Ijaw political strategist, High Chief Lucky Akara Gbeneyei has called on Ijaw nation to dump politicians of Ijaw extraction whose only ambition is to be governor 2023, stressing that they had not been able to attract meaningful development to Ijaw areas all their years so far in power.

Akara who is also addressed as the Gbeneyei 1 of Ogulagha kingdom, the Osunminigbeke Tamara-Asain, Whale and Independence of the Sea. From Delta South Senatorial District, Burutu local government area àt a press briefing in Warri said

Ijaw nation should be wise like the other tribes in Delta south senatorial district so that they don’t lose the Governorship in 2031 which will be theirs on a platter..

He said his Ijaw nation should do away with greedy and selfish politicians,.wondering why the set of politicians think they must be governor before they retire from politics even when they have not done anything meaningful for Ijaw nation .

His statement titled : DELTA 2023 GUBER RACE: Delta Ijaws should embrace parallel side with our sister Isoko nation to avoid invasion of another political whirlwind in 2031″ reads:

Let us be calculative like others in Delta south

Delta year 2022 is a penultimate year to year 2023 Governorship Election in the state. As clearly indicated by almost all the regions and tribes that the next governor should come from Delta Central. One wise nation that has accepted this notion for the Delta Central to produce the next governor is our sister Isoko nation.

The Isoko nation occupies two indigenous LGAs in the Delta South; Isoko North and Isoko South. The Isokos are best decision makers when you come to Delta South politics. That is the reason they could attract a lot of the state presence to their land amidst the Ijaws who claim to have secured the largest political population before the Isokos in the Delta South. Isoko nation, the tribe with eagle’s wings and eyes.

It is a biblical injunction that says you shall know them by their fruits. The quietness of the Isoko nation as regards to Delta Gubernatorial Race in 2023 should not be toyed with by the Ijaws. The Isoko nation has taken a position to work with the Delta Central to produce the next governor with the full course of reciprocity to produce the governor come 2031. This has cultivated a clear sign of commitment in them to make sure that they delivered their votes to the Delta Central during party primaries and the general election. But the Ijaws have not gotten this consciousness sequel to being intoxicated by the old wine of vaulting and pugnacious ambition of some effete politicians in the Ijaw land to become governor at all means.

The Isoko nation has decided and concluded with a dream to rule Delta State after the Itsekiris in the Delta South, come 2031; hence they willed their strategic alliance with the Delta Central. As we speak, they constitute the smallest tribe among the three tribes that formed the Delta South. But do not be surprised, they have benefited from the Delta State Government more than the other two tribes ( The Ijaws and the Itsekiris) due to their sound strategic think tank which help them to guide their affairs of Isoko politics. It is on a clear note that if the Ijaws fail to wake up and think in the same manner this time around, we will end up being the last tribe to produce the number one citizen of the state in the Delta South.

Today, the Isokos have decided to work with the Delta Central. The Itsekiris have equally decided to work with the Delta Central, consequent upon the outcomes of their meetings, workshops, body politics and quietness over Delta 2023 gubernatorial race. However, the Ijaws are alone in one chance door vehicle to our desperate drivers at the expense of the interest of the Ijaw nation. We have kept so long on this mountain of political upheavals by these politicians.

Governorship is based on senatorial distribution, not tribal measurement

It is a high time appreciated by the Delta Guber 2023 for Delta Ijaws to wake up and support the Delta Central to produce the next governor, and not the adjacent dream of some of our unprofitable politicians to rule the state in 2023. How the Delta Ijaws to support the Delta Central should be expected to our principal discourse for now. A generation for the Ijaws to invest in proactive politics to strengthen our chance of producing the first citizen in 2031.

Governorship race is based on senatorial distribution, not on tribal measurement as I said in one of my publications. This position stands remain. Thus, bringing in the spirit of tribal nomenclature to determine where to produce the next governor is a clear call for primordial restiveness. We must outstrip the latter to pave the way for the former. This is the position of the Isokos. We must also key into this political ideology in parallel faith.

Where were our politicians when Isoko had university ?

The Isokos in their usual approach always put the interest of the society first before self. They believe in nation building, while our Ijaw former and present elective and non-elective office holders believe in self building. We saw this scenario in many dimensions. We saw this theory during the establishment of the State Polytechnics where the Isoks took the one of the Delta South to Ozoro. We saw this during the creation of Delta State University, Abraka where they took the Delta South campus to Oleh. We also saw this recently in the established new three state universities where they took the one of the Delta South to Ozoro. All these things took place before the wicked eyes of our people who claimed to be our representatives. Very shameful! So, if I tell you that the Isokos will produce the next governor after Delta Central if the Ijaws continued with this ” Self first before Ijaw nation mentality, do not doubt me.

Must you be governor before you retire from politics when you don’t have the competence ?

The decision and interest of the Isokos to work with the Delta Central is societal. But the decision of some few failed Ijaw stakeholders to rule Delta State, come 2023 as governor is purely individual. It is purely for their selfish reasons which do not tag neither prioritize the interest of the Ijaw nation.They are for themselves, never in the interest of the Ijaw as a society. Now, must you be a governor before you retire from politics? That is highly unprogressive when you know very well that you do not have the competence to do so, and moreover, it is not our ( Delta South) turn to produce the governor. We must improve on democracy. The Isoko nation has taken advancement on this shift; remaining the Ijaw nation.

Support for senatorial zoning will profit Ijaw by 2031

The call for strengthening the current senatorial zoning arrangement to enable the Delta Central to produce the next governor gathers momentum across the state, except the few unpatriotic politicians and those on their pay roll in Ijaw land. This is clearly evidenced in the recent publication of the Delta North Monarchs in page 12, Vanguard, Thursday, February 24, 2022. One of the paragraphs of the said publication in quote ” We will continue to maintain our stand on rotation on the basis of senatorial districts. The forum will not join issues with anybody or groups on the matter”. The quest for governorship on the basis of tribal nomenclature or distribution is an expression of selfishness in liue of the assurance of peace, sanctity, sanity, equity and unity in diversity among the three senatorial districts through the zoning formula on senatorial districts. Thus, the decisions of the Isokos and the Delta North monarchs are the best for the interest of fairness in our electoral process, come 2023. We must improve on our democracy.

Let’s protect our votes , stop greedy politicians

The time to protect our votes to enhance our democracy is now. The time to denounce the cursedly declared savagery of underdevelopment and weak mentality over our democracy is now. Let’s put a stop to these bellicose politicians who never meant well to our democratic setting in Ijaw land.

The infant of Fifth Republic Democracy should be exposed to experience its goal- oriented stages of development in the state. This can only be achieved through entrusting it into people who have strong prerequisite knowledge of its culture and values. Democracy has it’s own culture. Thus, in Delta Guber 2023, we need someone who possesses this cognitive and cognate knowledge of nursing our democracy to its peak of maturity in the interest of all Deltans. The only person who is blessed with this analytical and synthetic knowledge of taking our State to the realm of our comfort now is his Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, 9th Senate. He is a rare gift to Deltans.

Senator Omo-Agege.remains the best come 2023

His Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege remains the best candidate for the task. We have seen and heard about his antecedents. He is from the Delta Central who has gained the heart strings of Deltans, mostly from his Delta Central Senatorial District. He is a great pundit of good governance in our time.

The support of his Excellency, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has been influenced by roomful audience of the State on a daily basis. Thus, this publication is a wake-up call for my people, Ijaw nation to support him to become the next governor; as the Isokos have concluded to support the Delta Central Senatorial District to produce the next governor.