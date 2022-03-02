Ekiti State Government has cautioned private school owners in the state against patronising touts in payment for their schools’ registration and renewal fees.

The government gave the warning in a statement issued from the office of the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Olabimpe Aderiye, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to the statement, payment of such fees should be made directly into designated government bank accounts and appropriate receipt obtained at the State Internal Revenue Services.

“This is to avoid being scammed by touts and fraudsters disguising as government agents,” the statement said.

It further warned that the Government would not accept counterfeit receipts as evidence of any form of payment.

The ministry reiterated the commitment of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration toward promoting accessible, qualitative and functional education in the state.

“Government will continue to consolidate on the gains already achieved in the improvement of the standard of education at all levels and not compromise its high quality standard in education service delivery,” the statement added. (NAN)

