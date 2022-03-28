The management of Royalty Reality Tv Show (Royaltyrealityshow.org) has kicked off the Registration for Season 3 which is themed “Game of Thrones Edition”

Royalty Reality TV Show is a Leadership Reality Television Show in search of a male or female with strength and tenacity. The Reality show is targeted at discovering youths with leadership abilities.

In a statement released by the management of the reality TV Show, they said the show is created to Build Leadership Capacity among housemates, 2ndly to empower at least 100 vibrant Nigerian youths before 2030 & finally to encourage and promote good moral character, innovations, dedication & hard work amongst youths through mentorship & stimulating conversations at the Royal Court.

The management added that Royalty Reality TV show season 3 which is set to hold in Abuja from 1st July – 30th July 2022 is themed “Game of throne edition” and will feature 30 housemates who will be competing to ascend the leadership Targaryen throne.

On a final note, the management said Registration is ending on the 20th of April 2022and it is FREE and open to males and females between 18yrs – 38yrs.