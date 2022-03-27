By Lawani Mikairu

The Board of Directors of Red Star Express Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Auwalu Badamasi Babura (fca), the incumbent Executive Director (Finance and Administration) as the new Managing Director/CEO of the company, effective April 1, 2022.

He replaces the current Group Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Sola Obabori whose tenure comes to an end on March 31st 2022, in line with Red Star’s meticulous succession planning process.

Mr. Charles Ejekam (currently Divisional Managing Director, Red Star Logistics) was also announced by the Board, as the new Executive Director Sales & Marketing. Both appointments are effective April 1, 2022.

The appointment, also a demonstration of astute succession planning, follows the end of the tenure of its current executive management team that included the incumbent Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, Mr. Victor Ukwat whose retirement also takes effect on March 31, 2022.

Babura, the new MD/CEO, a listing member of the Nigerian Stock exchange is an accomplished, innovative, and result-oriented financial expert, with proven track records of managing organizational resources and delivering sustainable financial results.

With unique competencies in finance and strategic customer management, Auwalu joined Red Star Express in 1994 and has served in various capacities, leading teams in Finance, Internal Control and Processes Management, Credit Management, and Administration.

He holds a first Degree in Accounting (B.Sc.) from Bayero University Kano, an MBA in Business Administration (MBA) from the Lagos State University, and a Mini MBA from London School of Business and Finance.

Mr. Ejekam was the Divisional Managing Director of Red Star Logistics; a subsidiary of Red Star Express Plc. from April 2019 and also served as the Divisional Managing Director of Red Star Express; also a subsidiary of Red Star Express Plc. from April 2016 to March 2019. He began his working career in Red Star Express as a Commercial Executive in year 2000, and has at various points handled responsibilities in Territorial Management, Key Accounts Management, Marketing, Brand & Public Relations, and Regional Management roles in Lagos and Abuja.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a Masters Degree in Public & International Affairs from the University of Lagos.

The Board of Directors in a media statement, commended the outgoing management staff their many years of meritorious service and leadership.

Red Star Express Plc is a Licensee of Federal Express (FedEx) Corporation, the world’s largest delivery solutions provider. It has over 150 offices in Nigeria; with international offices in Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, and Benin Republic.

Its network spans over 1,500 communities in Nigeria and 220 countries worldwide.

Its services include Express Delivery, Logistics, Freight, Outsourcing services, Supply Chain Management, E-Commerce Facilitation, Printing and Packaging, E-Archiving, as well as Agro Trade Logistics.