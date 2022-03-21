By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Sunday, urged the National Assembly to go beyond the surface in its desire to reconsider the proposed Amendment on Indigeneship status for people living in particular locations in Nigeria.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, had said that the National Assembly will reconsider three proposed amendments to the 1999 Constitution earlier rejected by the House.

This was sequel to protests by the womenfolk on the rejection of the said three proposed amendments.

The three amendments are those on foreigners married to Nigerian women, Indigeneship and that of 35 per cent affirmative action, in which women are asking for more space in the country’s political space.

Afenifere, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Jare Ajayi, said it was in support of women in the country being treated equally and fairly like their male counterparts.

He, however, urged the lawmakers to ensure that in the amendment concerning Indigeneship, a proviso is not inserted in the Constitution that would surreptitiously make non-natives to supplant the indigenes of a particular space in the country.

The statement reads: ”We are saying this against the background of the move by some people who are agitating that anyone who is born in a particular area or has lived in the area for ten years be granted the indigeneship of the area in question. We agree, and indeed believe, that every Nigerian has a right to live in any part of the country. But, we are also realistic enough to acknowledge the fact that every group anywhere in the world normally has a place that could be regarded as its native-land. The process or right to make such a claim derives from the linkage the group has with the ancestors who first settled in the given area.

“Attachment to one’s community and, through it, to the soil of the ancestors or the homeland, is a fundamental dimension of the notion of citizenship in Africa’ as widely acknowledged by participants at a conference on ‘Citizenship and Indigeneity Conflicts in Nigeria’ which held in Abuja, Nigeria from February 8th -9th 2011.

“Afenifere is not against peaceful and harmonious co-habitation by any tribe in any part of the country, but is calling attention to the danger inherent in legally conferring indigeneship status on non-natives simply because they have lived for many years in the said area adding that such a notion is at the root of several communal clashes in the country. It is also very likely to create more problems, especially in a situation where herders settle on farmlands, raise families and rear livestock. Unless carefully handled, in a few years’ time, there may be conflicts with original inhabitants of the area as has been happening in Southern Kaduna, Benue state and some other places.

“What is desirable is residency right as is the case in countries we look up to such as the United States of America, Europe and the like. If you have lived in those countries for certain number of years and you satisfy certain conditions, you are given residency status with rights and privileges that are almost akin to that of an indigene. That is what we should emulate here.

“Afenifere does not believe in discrimination in any form. Rather, what it is advocating is that while settlers deserve protection, the rights of the indigenes should also be respected within the ambit of the law that is fair and just.

“Inter-ethnic cohabitation is an agelong thing among our people without many hassles. Problems being experienced now were as a result of fueling by political elites and territorial expansionists.”

