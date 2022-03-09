Messi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Lionel Messi makes a return to the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since he left La Liga. Some of the Argentine’s spectacular moments have come in the front of the deafening noise of over 81000 fans that occupy the stadium.

Although he’s with a different team now, Paris Saint-Germain – without a doubt one of the best in Europe, and a not-too-inspiring performance so far this season, Messi has proven over time that he can hurt Madrid even on a bad day.

PSG are visitors for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie, holding a 1-0 lead from Kylian Mbappe’s goal. The French striker is, however, a doubt for the clash after hurting his left foot in training this week.

Messi reoves his jersey to celebrate a goal against Real Madird

Vanguard reflects on some of Messi’s moment playing against Real Madrid.

May 2, 2009 – playing as a false 9, Messi sat between strikers Samuel Eto’o and Thierry Henry to confuse the Real centre-backs and ended the day with a brace for his efforts. It ended 2-6 in favour of Barcelona.

April 27, 2011 – Despite getting rough treatment from the likes of Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Arbeloa, Messi found a way to score two late goals. The second being a solo effort saw Messi run 30 yards with the ball before scoring. It ended 0-2.

March 23, 2013 – Messi graabbd a hat-trick in the 3-4 win as Barcelona fought back in their bid to win LaLiga.

April 23, 2017 – Messi’s scored an injury time winner, his 500th goal for Barcelona, and a strike that sent his side top of LaLiga before the iconic celebration of taking off his shirt and holding up the back of it to the Real fans. Barca won 2-3.

