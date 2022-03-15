By Sam Eyoboka

THE Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, overseer in charge of the Middle East and the National Officer of Administration and Personnel, Pastor Johnson Fusho Odesola has explained that the newly created office titled Directorate of Politics and Governance is not to support a particular person but all church members involved in politics.

The church in a statement signed by Pastor Odesola and made available to Vanguard Newspaper clarified that the new office was to help coordinate the engagement of the church members who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilize support for them.

Odesola explained that the church does not promote the interest of one particular political party as its members are to be found in all the political parties.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Assistant General Overseer (Administration & Personnel) regarding the internal instrument to Directorate of Politics and Governance in The Redeemed Christian Church of God that someone in sincere ignorance has drop into the media which has been drawn to reactions in the public to the function of the Directorate.

“It is important to highlight that the operative words are: “…help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilise support for them”.

“We wish to state that:

1. Nowhere in the statement is it mentioned nor insinuated that a particular political aspirant is being referred to. As would be expected the Church has members that belong to several political parties, but would not itself get into partisan issues.

2. As a big and dynamic church, RCCG considers herself one of the nation’s stakeholders and the work of the directorate is in direct response to the advisory of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to support our members on effective and efficient voter education and the discharge of their related civic rights and obligations.

3. As a big and dynamic church, RCCG considers it necessary to respond to the growing interest of its members in politics and governance by ensuring that their standing as law abiding citizens in all spheres of life is neither compromised nor fall below the standard expected of followers of Christ.

4. RCCG by this is not doing anything new or different from some other denominations such as the Catholic Church or other religious bodies who bring its members up to date with policies, laws and regulations regarding their polity and its governance.

5.Therefore, the RCCG does not promote the interest of one particular political party as its members are to be found in all the political parties holding high ranking and responsible offices and have in the past gone through necessary tutelage on how to conduct themselves in public office.

6. RCCG will continue to offer spiritual and moral support to its members through prayers, encouragement, exhortation, counselling and moral instructions as would be expected from an organisation which on record is fully conscious of its Christian Social Responsibility