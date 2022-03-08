Following a rigorous selection process, Ramos Realty, a full-service luxury real estate company, has emerged winner of the Best Luxury Real Estate Company (Nigeria) in the fourth annual African Excellence Awards, proudly hosted by MEA Markets.

The African Excellence Awards which highlights and recognises industry leaders from various sectors and specialisations across the continent made this announcement recently.

The CEO of Ramos Realty, Adeyinka Ramos commended the organisers of the award for their laudable effort in highlighting top players in the African real estate sector. “We are honoured to have received the Best Luxury Real Estate Company (Nigeria) Award from the African Excellence Awards.

This is a testament to clients’ confidence in us to guide them in purchasing their dream homes and investment properties. We will continue to promote the exceptional possibility that the Nigerian real estate provides for property-related businesses.” he enthused.

Since 2018, Ramos Realty has been committed to providing Nigerians with valuable luxury deals in the real-estate sector.

Amongst the highlights of its operations in 2022 was the successful launch of property acquisitions and listings in America. Through strong partnerships with global Realty firms, the agency has now provided Nigerians with the opportunity to ensure hitch-free financial investment and ownership of properties abroad.