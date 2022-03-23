Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rahamaniyya Group, AbdulRahman Bashir has denied operating six oil refineries across Europe and the Middle East.

In a statement issued Tuesday by the Manager, Corporate Affairs, Rahamaniyya Group, Mr Kayode Oyelade, the company said while it is into oil and gas, it only has a large depot located at Apapa in Lagos.

Bashir said the clarification became imperative following reports in a section of the media that he owns a long list of companies ranging from Construction, Oil, Maritime, Aviation, Agriculture, Petroleum Marketing, Food Processing, Manufacturing and Trading.

He said it was rather unfortunate that those who ought to know by virtue of their experience, exposure and positions have also allowed themselves to become the tail bearers of the fake news.

Bashir explained that in October 2003, he established the Rahamaniyya Global Resources, which specializes in trading with a specific focus on the Nigerian market.

He revealed that Rahamaniya Group has M/s Ultimate Oil and Gas situated in Dubai, that looks after sourcing of products from across the globe to its various customers.

Bashir noted: “Though those behind the hatchet job want the world to believe that the Rahamaniyya Group is spread across 45 countries in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.

“This can only be a figment of their imagination. The faceless and fake news peddler said Rahamaniyya Group Operates six Oil Refineries Across Europe and the Middle East. But what is the fact is that the Group has a large depot strategically located at Apapa in Lagos.

“The depot has its own Jetty through which it receives large cargoes of up to 25000 MT. It has a huge combined storage capacity of 80 million liters of AGO, PMS, DPK, LPFO, and ATK thereby having capacity to receive more than a full cargo of a ship at a time.

“There should ordinarily be no need to glorify Daniel Ikechukwu Maduabuchi and his pay masters with any response to what they have pushed to the unsuspecting Nigerians and indeed to the world.”

Bashir noted that he has not left the shores of Nigeria since 2019 and has not flown in any private jet.

He said the claims that he and his kids were riding exotic cars was not true, as his son is barely 15 years old and cannot drive a car.

He also denied owning The Monte Carlo, Monaco Tower Home, housing 27 apartments.