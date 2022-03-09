By Victoria Ojeme

Qatar Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Ali Ghanem Al-Hajiri, yesterday said his country’s government has increased its level of investment in Nigeria, expected to hit about N500 billion before the end of the year.

Al-Hajri, who disclosed this during the Qatar-Nigeria Economic Forum in Abuja, said: “The Qataris, from public and private investors, are looking forward in their deliberations to find more opportunities between the two countries to increase the volume of trade, technology transfer, and raise the level of bilateral relations. We are expecting that Qatari investments in Nigeria would reach more than N500billion Naira by the end of this year.

“This forum plays a role in creating a platform for all participants which reflects the wise leadership represented by Sheikh / Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, and President / Muhammad Buhari, to deepen the bilateral relations.”

The Forum followed the match-making event in Lagos between March 2 and 3 that brought together Nigerian and Qatari manufacturers to deepen collaboration.

Minister of State, Science Technology and Innovation, STI, Mohammed Abdullahi, who spoke on “Available opportunities to collaborate in the Science and Technology Sector,” said Qatar has made significant progress in the area of STI and called for more Qatari investment in the sector.

“We should have more collaboration in science and technological development, R&D, post service agro-allied processing of food, medicals, pharmaceuticals, Nano technology, methanol industry in Nigeria and machinery for mining agriculture,” he said.

Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Oga, said Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa with GDP 514 Billion dollars and 57% economically active population. He added that with over 44 minerals in commercial quantities in different locations, “Nigeria is an attractive investment destination for global investors including delegates from Qatar.”

“We have openned doors for more entrants into the Nigerian economy and we welcome Qatar investment as a sure way for the diversification of the Nigerian economy to create jobs for millions,” he said.

