BY Victoria Ojeme

Republic of Qatar and Nigeria Government are to collaborate in strengthening economic cooperation between both countries with match-making event scheduled for Lagos and Abuja.

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nigeria Dr. Ali Ghanem Al-Hajri, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, stressing that the event organized by the Qatar Development Bank, will take place between today and tomorrow in Lagos.

He said the event is aimed at “bringing together leading manufacturers from Qatar with their counterparts in Nigeria for the purpose of setting the foundation for a strong economic cooperation between Qatar and Nigeria.”

The event would be followed by an economic forum between the stakeholders from both countries on Friday in Abuja.

“The purpose of the forum is to enable the Delegation of Qatar Management Development Bank to meet and interact with high level policy makers of the Federal Government of Nigeria as well as the leaders of the business community in Nigeria,” the statement added.

Both countries have been working towards increasing cooperation in the areas of agriculture, oil and gas, mining, and infrastructural development.