…KICK-OFF: 6.30 p.m.

Jacob Ajom

Ighalo has inadvertently given a hint on the mood in the Nigerian camp. He has declared that Nigeria is condemned to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff second leg tie against Ghana. The match comes up 6 pm today at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

“No retreat, no surrender,”

Ighalo started, in an answer to a reporter’s question. “We are condemned to win,” adding,” there will be no room for errors.”

Should the young guns fail to deliver, Ighalo is one of the old dependable Coach Austin Eguavoen may likely fall back to for redemption, given his team’s poor scoring rate in recent matches. to maintain a clean sheet.

On their part, the Super Eagles had their very good moments, particularly, whenever they moved forward, they created chances and looked dangerous but could not convert any. Indeed, they went closer to scoring than the Ghanaians. At the end of that encounter, opinions were divided on who, between the two deserved a better result..

But the outcome of that encounter set the tone for today’s epic clash which is winner takes all.

Super Eagles forward Odio Last Friday, Nigeria battled Ghana to a standstill at the Baba Yara Stadium in

Kumasi. The match which attracted a mammoth crowd at the stands lived up to its billing as the two old rivals played out a goal[1]less draw, to the disappointment of most Ghanaians.

In that match, the Black Stars of Ghana showed glimpses of a better coordinated team, dominated possession for long spells but could not penetrate the Nigerian defence which did overtime

