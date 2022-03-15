tasks LASG on BRT safety

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to stay at his duty post as President of Nigeria and halt the “bestial killings” across the country.

NAS stated this in a press statement signed by the NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement ‘Government must halt bestial killings in Nigeria’ to review killings across the country noting that it is worried about the situaion in Nigeria.

“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) is deeply concerned about these repeated gut-wrenching killings across the country. It defies logic that blood-thirsty murderers can openly unleash a reign of unbridled terror, killing innocent citizens in a manner that suggests that sanctity of life has finally taken flight from Nigeria on the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is extremely frightening that in a country supposedly with a functional government, citizens are at the mercy of ritual killers, kidnappers, and vicious gunmen whose purpose of making life unbearable for the people is being met with no semblance of resistance,” he noted.

Owoaje who condemned responses of the Federal Government, Lagos State Government and the security agencies to the incidents of killings added that the Lagos State Government should use the Ayanwole incident “to reassess the safety of the BRT and leverage on the advantages of technology using CCTV and other electronic equipment to monitor the BRT and keep Lagosians safe.”

He noted President Buhari’s reassurance over the latest incidents of killings is not different from the ones he had offered in the past which has not been able to mitigate the “continued orgy of murderous violence across the country.”

Owoaje stated that Nigerians expect government at all levels to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities and “face up to the worsening threats to the lives of their citizens.”

The statement read in part: “We restate our previous position that the issue of community policing can no longer be treated with levity. The security agencies as presently constituted are overstretched, and cannot meet the basic responsibility of ensuring security of life and property. Regardless of the misgivings against multi-level policing, its advantages far outweigh its perceived shortcomings. It remains the best bet to solve the myriad of insecurity challenges confronting the country.

We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to devote more time at his duty post, and rescue this country and its citizens from the menace of rampaging killers. His leadership capabilities have been called into question severally in the past. He still has time to urgently change the narrative by providing crucial leadership in moments of grave concern. He should seize the initiative and ensure that all those that have killed innocent Nigerians are hunted down and brought to book. Sanctity of life is non-negotiable and should be the priority for President Buhari.”