.

The so-called ‘secret daughter’ of Vladimir Putin has shut her Instagram account due to backlash surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speculation has long since surrounded the parentage of 18-year-old Russian socialite Luiza Krivonogikh.

Her multimillionaire mum, Svetlana Krivonogikh, was romantically linked to Putin in the late nineties and early noughties.

This week, Luiza’s Instagram comments were flooded with insults from other users describing her as ‘daughter of the devil’ and as a ‘war criminal’.

Another comment read: ‘She is guilty of passive complicity. It is the same as most of the Germans in the Nazi period.’

Other internet users urged her to reach out to her rumoured dad and ‘convince him not to kill.’

Luiza – who also goes by the surname Rozova – has now closed her Instagram account, which had amassed 84,000 followers.

It has never been confirmed if Putin is indeed Luiza’s dad but, in turn, she has never denied the accusation. Her mum, who owns a £3.1 million plush property in Monaco, has also not commented on the claims that her daughter was fathered by the Kremlin leader.

Also Read:

Russia to ensure safety, wellbeing of Nigerians — Official

to the war, the teenager ran her own Russian fashion label.

She routinely shared snaps of expensive trips to Paris and visits to swanky coffee shops in Russia to her thousands of followers.

One Instagram user had commented: ‘She stays quiet because she knows if she says one bad word to Daddy, she will be cut off from big money, apartments and expensive things.’

Other users had jumped to her defense and wrote comments such as, ‘come on guys, she is just a person. She is not guilty,’ and ‘she cannot do anything for having a crazy father’.

Putin has two daughters by his ex-wife Lyudmila, the former Kremlin first lady. Neither Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, have commented on the war.

While Putin’s rumoured daughter has taken a social media break, his suspected mistress is apparently hiding out in a luxury Swiss chalet.

The woman, Olympic gold-winning gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is alleged to be sheltering there with her children.

The decorated gymnast, who once posed nude for Maxim, has rarely been seen in public over the past few years despite her high profile.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is set to give a virtual speech to MPs in the Commons later today, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

Vanguard News Nigeria