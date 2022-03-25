Putin Must Be Stopped: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is war on democracy

By Josephine Oboh-Macleod

The recent attack on Ukraine and vicious killings of innocent lives in a takeover bid by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin brings home one of our greatest fears to democracy.

This should stand as a big caution to those people advocating the breakup of the United Kingdom, because like Hitler there are still predators out there sitting on the fence to take over smaller nations and this makes Scotland, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe vulnerable to being taken over if there’s ever a breakup within the United Kingdom.

This looming disaster started on February 24, 2022. On that day, what Putin called “Special peacekeeping operation” saw a sovereign state, Ukraine, subjected to the might of Russian military power.

More than a month after, the “Peacekeeping Operations” has unfolded into a war. And it is becoming obvious that terminating Ukraine’s independence is Putin’s goal.

While he is at it, thousands of troops have died, innocent civilian lives wasted, communities reduced to rubble and yet the world watch as the Russian war machine grinds everything on its part.

The European Union and other governing bodies just need to unite and stop Putin now. He shouldn’t be allowed to take the next step.

Russia’s Putin is demonstrating traits just like Adolf Hitler, who initiated World War II from September 1, 1939 to September 2, 1945.

According to academic sources, the horrific act claimed the lives of about 80 million people, three percent of the world’s population.

Currently, the EU Commission state that an estimate of over seven million Ukrainians are currently displaced due to the Russia/Ukraine war. I use this medium to empathise with Ukrainians and extend a hand of support to Ukraine.

Moreover, the West and the rest of the world should project a united front to ward off future takeovers that may threaten the democracy that we all enjoy worldwide.

Oboh-Macleod wrote in from Scotland

