FC Robo Queens, on Monday, urged the Delta State government to provide level playing ground as they prepare for their match against Delta Queens.

In a statement by Head Coach/Head Management of FC Robo Queens, Emmanuel Osahon –

The statement reads: “We congratulate our fans and football lovers for standing by us as the NWFL Premiership 2021/2022 season gets to its tail end.

“We have approached all games so far in this league with a brave heart as we remain focused and determined to qualify for the NWFL Premiership Super 6 challenge where the league eventual winner will emerge.

“We regret our banishment from our traditional home ground, the legacy pitch, national stadium, Surulere to Dipo Dina stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state due to our fans encroachment to the pitch.

“As we approach our last game of the season against Delta Queens, which will be played at the Asaba Township stadium, Asaba, Delta state. We urge that a level playing ground without the influence of match officials should be accorded in the match.

“The NWFL board led by the indefatigable Madam Aishat Falode, in a recent interview with a radio station stated that the league body would monitor all league matches as the League approach its tail end to ensure the game is not brought to disrepute.

“So, we urge the Delta state government led by the people’s governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to provide a level free playing ground for both teams to ensure development of women football in Nigeria.