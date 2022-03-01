Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, urged the European Union on Tuesday to prove that it sided with Ukraine in its war with Russia a day after signing an official request to join the bloc.

Zelenskiy told the European Parliament by video link that “Ukraine is going to be much stronger with European Union with us, that’s for sure. Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonesome.

“Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness. Glory is to Ukraine.”

Zelensky formally signed the nation’s application to join the European Union on Monday after asking the bloc to move swiftly to admit Ukraine as a member.

He signed the application after appealing to the EU in a video that called for Ukraine’s “immediate accession under a new special procedure.”

However, the typical pathway for a country to join the EU requires prospective countries to first fulfill set criteria like establishing a free-market economy and accepting EU legislation and the euro.

All member states would have to approve Ukraine joining, which was something that might not happen, as European Council President, Charles Michel, told Euronews there are “different opinions and sensitivities within the EU” regarding Ukraine’s membership.

Leaders in Slovakia, Slovenia and the Czech Republic have pushed for the EU to create a “totally new track” that would allow Ukraine to swiftly join the EU, but EU leaders so far don’t seem to be on board.

European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, told Euronews Saturday that “we want (Ukraine) in” the EU, but suggested the membership process would happen “over time.”

Joining the EU could immediately help Ukraine militarily, as EU members are bound by a mutual defense clause that requires other members to aid a country if it’s “the victim of armed aggression on its territory.”

Admission to the bloc would also benefit Ukraine economically and give them additional benefits, like Ukrainians having free movement throughout the bloc and being granted the variety of rights afforded to EU citizens.

Reuters

Vanguard News Nigeria