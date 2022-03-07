Known for philanthropic activities through the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation, Popular Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin has shocked veteran Nollywood Actress with cars and cash gift worth over N16 million.

Fufeyin, who insisted that he won’t help nollywood members only when they are sick, but would be supportive in their progress, noted he would remain committed to putting smile on the faces of people.

The move by Fufeyin, who is the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, located in Effurun, Delta State is coming as part of efforts earlier initiated to broker peace between the two actresses.

Seen as a move to exemplify the Bible, especially in encouraging peace and love, Fufeyin, in a video posted on the church YouTube channel had shown the man of God calling out the the actresses in one of his programmes.

He had insisted it’s high time to address the rift between the duo, adding that the devil was only using the issues to deprive them of their blessings.

While the actresses were initially resistance, the prophet had stood his ground until they succumbed and embraced peace. While the actresses were in tears after the reconciliation move, little did they know that the prophet had surprises in stock.

READ ALSO: Movies on ritual killings: Nollywood fires back at Fed Govt

Speaking before offering the gifts, Fufeyin said: “Nollywood actors and actresses must not be sick before I help them. When they are alive and healthy, help them also.”

The man of God later offer keys of new Toyota RAV4 to the actresses with N2 million to fuel the vehicle.

He noted that the car gifts were worth N6m each as he added that the veterans were given a sum of N2m for fueling of the vehicles.