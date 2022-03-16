As we thread in a perilous world, the need for Christians to always be in the mood of prayers is so imperative and the need to pray without ceasing should be our watchword. Many have lost hope from 2020 as a result of lockdown and pandemic.

Many lost their family members, loved ones, jobs and money. Having this in view, Prophet Collins Ozioma Diokpala is set to organize a Prophetic powerpacked program that will restore all lost Glory.

The City of Lagos in Badagry axis and it’s environs is yet to experience an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action from the Ministry of Prophet Collins Ozioma, the presiding pastor in charge of Fountain Of Testimony And Deliverance Ministry Inc.

The Ministry is presenting “a 4 day Power packed Crusade” with the theme ” They Must Pay For The Damage They Have Cause”. It’s going to be a miraculous service as lives will not remain the same. It is slated to commence on 23th to 26th March 2022 at the Church auditorium in Lagos state.

According to the host, Prophet Collins, that the Power of God will locate everyone present to heal, deliver, as there will be accurate prophecies with immediate solutions.

Other guest Ministers of God will be on ground to release God’s Grace of transformation and acceleration to mankind. Anointed Gospel Artists will be present to bring down God’s presence with an electrified praise and worship to keep everyone fired up, among others.