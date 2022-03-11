A Professor of Law at the Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Anthony Chidi Agbazuere, has been invited to deliver the lead paper at the University of Liverpool symposium.

Agbazuere is the current Chief of Staff to the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Agbazuere, according to a letter inviting him for the symposium, is expected to deliver the lecture at the University of Liverpool campus in the United Kingdom on April 6, 2022.

The letter which was signed by the Head, Department of History, Prof Mark Towsey, stated that the university don is expected to deliver the lead paper titled “Evidential Weight of Public Records: A Comparative View of the World’s Constitutions.”

The letter dated February 7 reads, “I write to convey to you the official invitation of the organizers of Postgraduate Research Work-in-progress/Symposium 2022 of the History Department, School of Histories, Languages and Cultures, University of Liverpool, United Kingdom, England.

“As a professor of laws who majored in the study of Comparative Constitutions of the world and international protection of human rights, you are being invited to the PGR Symposium of the above school organized by Heather, Duncan and Justice as the lead paper presenter discussing the paper titled “Evidential Weight of Public Records: A Comparative View of the World’s Constitutions” holding in the 8 to 12 Abercromby Square, Ground Floor, University of Liverpool (L697WZ) on 06th April, 2022.”

Prof Agbazuere holds several certificates and degrees including BA(ED), LLB, BL, LLM and Ph.D. in law with distinction. He has published several books and written articles in several journals.

He was Abia State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress from 1993-1999, National Co-ordinating Chairman of the 36 State Councils of NLC including Abuja, and Leader Nigerian Workers delegation to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland in 1997.

He has been Abia State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism twice and also former Executive Chairman of Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State.

Prof Agbazuere is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, life member Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU) with headquarters in Tanzania and Patron International Bar Association (IBA).

He has lectured in Abia State University Uturu, Nigeria and is presently a Law Lecturer in Gregory University, Uturu. He has also served as a Judge of International Criminal Court Moot Court at The Hague, Netherlands.