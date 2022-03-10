Jewelry is inherently personal, worn by the individual and picked out by them or another. However, one does not naturally consider the relationship between individual and jeweler when it comes to purchasing a piece, no matter the occasion. One entrepreneur and Jewelry master from Sydney, Australia has built his brand on this sometimes-overlooked connection.

Michael Arthur was born in Sydney, Australia, spent his apprenticeship and early career there and now bases his business, Michael Arthur Diamonds, from this homeland. Michael built this company from the ground up around eight years ago and has since turned it into a highly successful brand. The key to Michael growth has come from the existing in the space between extensive choice and precise guiding only possible through relationships. Ring and Jewelry selection can many times be thought of as a one-sided experience where the customer selects without a true knowledge of a process or best fit. Michael is changing this narrative by bringing customer and professionals closer together.

The Michael Arthur Diamond experience has come to be known for bringing the customer into every detail of the jewelry crafting process and this has made all the difference. In essence, customers form their rings from scratch and a team member educates them through each choice from color and clarity to cut and carat weight. Furthermore, customers have constant communication throughout the process to ensure expectations are met and exceeded.

The last few years of pandemic reality have also failed to stop the growth of Michael’s company. He took his passion for hands on service and transferred it into the digital space to reach an even greater audience. Michael explains, “We have just invested into our new website which cost $70,000 to create. I have created a new state of the art ring builder where our clients can build the ring online, select a diamond and check out within 60 seconds. This took eight months to create and has been a driving force in our growth. We also have over $20 million worth of live diamonds online today.”

Connect with Michael Arthur:

Website: https://michaelarthur.com.au/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelarthurdiamonds/

Email: [email protected]