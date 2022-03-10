Reno Omokri

A former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan and a socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, has questioned the beauty pageant which took place in the Kirikiri correctional facility having Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged killer of the Supper TV CEO, Micheal Ataga emerge as Miss Cell 2022.

Omokri who condemned the prison officials for allowing Chidinma participate in the beauty pageant also questioned if she has a prison official zaddy who she is making very happy, because according to him, the state of her hair, skin, the clothes she wore and her shoes are better than 99% of females that are free in the world outside prison!

You would recall that the 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos who allegedly stabbed her victim to death in 2021, was crowned Miss Cell 2022 during the beauty pageant in the prison to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day.

Going further, Omokri in a Facebook post shared on Thursday stated that the prison should not be seen as a place of fun but a place of punishment.

He said, “Prison is a place of punishment and rehabilitation. Once it becomes a place of fun, then the whole purpose is defeated. How would the family of Usifo Ataga feel to see Chidinma prancing about as a beauty queen in prison? That is unacceptable.

“Heads should roll! And if heads don’t roll, the question we must ask is whether Chidinma has a prison official zaddy who she is making very happy. Because the state of her hair, skin, the clothes she wore and her shoes are better than 99% of females that are free in the world outside prison!

“And the media should stop calling her an ‘alleged killer’. She admitted killing Usifo Ataga on camera. Once there is an admission, the charge is no longer alleged. It is proven.

“What is in doubt are the circumstances. Did she do it while under the influence of fear, or drugs, or something else which we do not as yet know? But that she did it is fact, not allegation”.

Other Nigerians who saw the viral photos of Chidinma and other female inmates also questioned why she appeared in court recently without handcuffs and was conveyed in a cab rather than a prison vehicle.

