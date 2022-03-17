By Chinonso Alozie

The Owerri Correctional Center, on Thursday, said the two prison officers killed by unknown gunmen last Wednesday along Umulolo in Okigwe local government area of Imo state, were on their way to buy fuel.

The Owerri Correctional Center, Public Relations Officer, PRO, Goodluck Uboegbulem, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

He added that the officers that were attacked were those posted to that Okigwe axis attached to operation search and flush to ensure the security of lives and properties.

However, PRO, told Vanguard that following the attack, the number of security operatives patrolling the Okigwe area has been beefed up.

According to Uboegbulem, “Two of our officers were gunned down in a gun battle with some unknown gunmen. They were ambushed along Okigwe/Enugu/Expressway. They were going to get fuel before they were ambushed.

“They were among the men patrolling that Okigwe area for security purposes. Two died and others had different degrees of injury. Because of this attack, the number of security operatives posted to be on guard around that axis has been beefed up. They have been increased at the moment.”

It will be recalled that an eyewitness said the unknown gunmen used explosive devices to attack the prison officers killing and injuring many of them as well as their Hilux vehicle was damaged by the explosive devices.

