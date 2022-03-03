A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and member of the Governance Advisory Council, GAC, in Lagos State, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, has called on lawmakers, people’s representatives and politicians to prioritise empowerment of their constituents as part of grassroots development to their basic legislative duty.



Olusi made the call at an empowerment programme sponsored by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Lagos Island, Dr Adedolapo Badru.



He explained that the level of poverty in the country is alarming and something must be done urgently, to improve economic status of the less privileged in the society.



Olusi commended Badru for infrastructural development he has brought to the Lagos Island Federal Constituency one and for his numerous empowerment programmes to assist the people of the grassroots.



The APC leader noted that in the history of Lagos Island Local Constituency, the lawmaker had effectively represented the area more than others before him.



He, therefore, urged Badru to continue in empowering the people, adding that APC leaders are also watching his progress.



Olusi also, seized the occasion to advise the youths not to abandon their tradition for foreign culture.

In his remark, Dolapo-Badru said he has no business in the National Assembly rather than to serve his people.



He explained that service to the people has been his habit from his younger age and he derived joy putting smiles on people’s face.



The lawmaker expressed gratitude to the National leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu for affording him the opportunity to serve his people and called on the beneficiaries to use the opportunity to create wealth for themselves and become employers of labour within a short period.



Grinding and Sewing machines, Hairdresser equipment, power generators and Deep freezer were given to thousands of people with free medical schemes at the occasion.

Vanguard News Nigeria