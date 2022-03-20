No fewer than 50 CEOs have been unveiled by The Guardian newspaper as impactful CEOs that contributed to Nigeria’s GDP growth in 2021.

The illustrious Nigerians were celebrated in its Special Projects publication of March 16, 2022 titled “The Guardian’s Special Focus On Most Impactful and Award-Winning CEOs That Contributed to Nigeria’s GDP Growth in 2021”.

Among the CEOs that made the list in a compendium include Armstrong Akintunde of Aerofield, Aisha Dahir-Umar of National Pension Commission, Baker Magunda of Guinness Nigeria, Alex A. Okoh of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Olawale Opayinka of Eko Development Company, Dr. Bashir Jamoh of Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Prince Omoha Nduka John of Prince Luxury Group.

Omoha Nduka John better known as Prince Omoha, Founder and CEO of Prince luxury Group earned his place among the impactful CEOs who contributed to the Nigeria’s GDP growth in 2021 as a result of the activities of his Prince Luxury Group (PLG), a privately owned conglomerate investment company, committed to changing lives and developing human capital of Nigeria and indeed Africa.

Making up the conglomerate are PLG Properties Limited, PLG Construction limited and GOGO Express Limited known as GOGOX NIGERIA

In reaction to the special recognition, Omoha commented, “It is an exciting moment for me and the amicable PLG teams, that the little we are trying to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy is being appreciated and noticed. This is more like a boost to my teeming spirit and the PLG management to create more innovative and development stride within our core mandates for better Nigeria and Africa