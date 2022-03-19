.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Unknown gunmen early hours of Saturday bombed the house of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor, in Awo- Omamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, using Improvised Explosives Devices, IED and petrol bombs.

An eyewitness told Vanguard from the Awo-Omamma area that the unknown gunmen drove into the compound about 06:15 Am, shot indiscriminately for over 15 minutes before they set ablaze the house.

Vanguard was told Obiozor’s brother’s houses were also set ablaze. They lost so many valuables.

According to a villager, “They used explosives device and petrol gallons to put fire in the building. We entered the building some parts of the building were still burning, the properties were burnt to ashes.

“The roof of the buildings were blown off and scattered around the compound. Those living in the compound are now in fear that the unknown gunmen will likely come to cause more damage.”

He added: “The most painful aspect of It was that the houses to Obiozor’s brother were set ablaze by these hoodlums. It was not as much compared to that of Obiozor house.”

When Vanguard called the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, he confirmed saying that “There was an attack on Obiozor’s house early this morning.” He added: “officially no report of lives lost.”

Photo of Parts of the Obiozor’s house was set ablaze by unknown gunmen early hours of Saturday.

