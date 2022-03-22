—Says Nigerians not ready for another PDP ‘misrule’ for long time to come

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Presidency on Tuesday chided the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, over its comment on the economic situation in the country, accusing the party of plotting to destabilize Nigeria.

The Presidency also said that Nigerians are not ready for another PDP ‘misrule’, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

The Presidency was reacting to the statement issued by the PDP through its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, where it accused the President Muhammadu Buhari All Progressives Congress, APC-led government of abdicating its duties amid hardship being passed through by Nigerians.

The PDP said that “President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to in the least, show some empathy, competence, and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice. The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of Law and Order if allowed to fester.

“With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per liter, diesel at over N800 per liter, kerosine at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per liter, millions of businesses, employment, and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our Party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.

“President Buhari must take responsibility for the criminal racketeering in his government by APC leaders which have led to the crippling of the economy under his watch. He should have abdicated his duties by sending his aides to issue wild claims, fake promises, and noncommittal apologies on the abysmal failures of his administration”

But reacting to the PDP’s statement the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said that the opposition party should be held responsible if there should be any violent uprising to destabilize the country.

According to the statement, instead of incidestabilizeitizenry against the government, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country, if it ever understands such a concept.

The statement titled: “Destabilization: PDP gives itself away”, said no patriotic political party would threaten its country with anarchy.

The statement read: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given itself away as being interested only in the destabilization of the country, peradventure it could then sneak its way back to power.

“Less than 24 hours after the Department of State Services (DSS) raised alarm about sinister plots by some elements to cause disorder in the land, using the energy crisis as a smokescreen, the PDP issued a statement, saying; “Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

“Which patriotic political party or organization ever threatens its country with anarchy, social upheaval, and disorderliness, except one still smarting from its snout being, yanked from the honeypot, as happened to PDP in 2015?

“But we wish to remind the now tepid opposition party that it was Nigerians that gave it the boot 7 years ago, and those same Nigerians have not forgotten the travails they experienced, at a time the country was awash with money: no power, no infrastructure, insurgents ran riot around the nation, and our collective patrimony was looted blind. Thoaroundme Nigerians are not ready for another PDP misrule, not now, and perhaps not for a long time to come.

“Rather than plot and encourage “agitation worse than October 2020 EndSARS,” which it may well be conceiving, the PDP should work for harmony and cohesion in the country if it ever understands such concept.

“EndSARS signified murder, mayhem, mass destruction, even cannibalism. PDP now wishes Nigeria something worse.

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP has warned that the party would die by 2023 unless it wins the Number One position in the country. And die it ould, if the party wishes the country nothing except something worse than EndSARS.”

