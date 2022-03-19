For over one week now, renovation work has been going on court renovation and expansion in anticipation of the 3rd Annual Adeola Ajayi Basketball Camp coming up on April 20th, 2022 in Ota, Ogun state.

According to the initiator of the camp series, Adeola Ajayi, he said, “we planned to expand the basketball to full size with runoffs, install standard glass basketball goal and repaint the floor. All these will be accomplished before the camp starts in April.”

It is an initiative of the Adeola Ajayi Foundation whose aim is to provide a platform for the development of basketball and transform the lives of the young through the sport.

Adeola Ajayi Foundation is a non-profit organization with the goal of changing the lives of countless boys and girls on the African continent through the power of sport.”

Ajayi was a former member of the Dodan Warriors Basketball Club Academy before travelling abroad.

He wants to give back to society as much as he can in order to touch as many lives as possible.