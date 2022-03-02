•Proposes stakeholders retreat to formulate rules, guidelines

Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, CMPG, has commended Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, for supporting the idea of power rotation among the three senatorial districts in the state.

The commendation was contained in the group’s statement signed by its chairman, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, JP (Delta Central), William Eghebi (Deputy Chairman, Delta North) and Edwin Afejuku (Assistant Chairman, Delta South), and made available to newsmen in Asaba on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

CMPG said the position of Delta North traditional rulers corroborated the majority opinions of Deltans across the three senatorial districts on the controversial issue, pointing out that the state and citizens will not benefit from power zoning arrangement based on ethnic nationality or tribal sentiments as canvassed by Ijaw ethnic nationality, because it will not guarantee smooth transmission of power, peaceful coexistence and unity in diversity.

The group faulted a situation in the past where governorship aspirants in the three senatorial districts were declared eligible and allowed to contest the position within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, saying that the strategy or such arrangement was and still vague, unpredictable, unscrupulous and can be very deceitful politically.

In order to find lasting or permanent solution to the complicated power zoning arrangement, CMPG strongly recommended that the state party structures led by the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, should liaise with traditional rulers and other stakeholders to constitute an adhoc committee or organise a special retreat to deliberate and conscientiously agree on the rules and guidelines, as well as stipulate sanctions that would give human face to power rotation on senatorial basis, devoid of ethnic and tribal sentiments.

“CMPG wish to respectfully commend our highly esteemed traditional rulers in Delta North Senatorial District led by His Royal Majesty, Obi Prof Chike Edozien, the Asagba of Asaba, for supporting the majority opinions on power rotation based on senatorial arrangement.

“We thank our royal fathers in Delta North for their patriotic moves by taking up the responsibility of reaching out to their counterparts in the South and Central senatorial districts with a view to finding lasting and/or permanent solution to power rotation in Delta State.

“We have no doubt in our mind as a group and as stakeholders in our political milieu that our royal fathers in the South and Central senatorial districts will cooperate with our Anioma nation royal fathers to end the distasteful debate and agitations in respect of power rotation arrangement, moving forward.

“It is very important for us as Deltans to place our shared love, unity and peaceful coexistence far and above our individual or small groups political and economic interests.

“Peaceful coexistence, sanctity, sanity and unity in diversity can only be guaranteed on the basis of senatorial power rotation, and any other arrangement, especially on tribe or ethnic nationality will be counter productive; chaotic, problematic, unrealistic, politically deceitful, unachievable and does not suggest any moral or political sense.

“In view of the aforementioned advantages of power rotation within Delta State PDP on senatorial basis, CMPG strongly recommend the convocation of a special retreat or the inauguration of an adhoc committee comprising party leaders, traditional rulers and other selected stakeholders to formulate and agree on the rules, guidelines and sanctions before 2022 governorship primaries, and to be chaired by the state party leader and governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

“Power rotation among the three senatorial districts connotes equal stake in the state affairs, ensures rapid development of the three senatorial districts, and above all, it enables the weak, the strong, the minority and the majority to have the opportunity to taste, share and celebrate the superlative prestige of political power,” CMPG said.